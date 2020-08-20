Dollar General located at 1000 N. Hico St. was robbed on Tuesday, according to a press release from Captain Derek Spicer, of the Siloam Springs Police Department.

At approximately 9:35 p.m. an individual walked into the Dollar General and demanded money from the employee while showing a black hand gun, the release states.

The individual exited the store walking east on Cheri Whitlock Avenue, the release states. No injuries were reported and no money was taken during the incident, it states.

The individual is described as a white male with an approximate height of 5 feet 11 inches, the release states. The individual also has a slim build and was wearing a black mask, green jacket with a gray hood over his head, gray sweatpants and blue and white shoes, it states.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Siloam Springs Police Department Criminal Investigative Division at 479-524-4118 or at [email protected], the release states. The investigation is ongoing and police are not releasing any additional information at this time, it states.