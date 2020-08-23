Aug. 10

• Ruben Alexis Leal, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Glenn Joshua, 58, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with domestic battering -- third degree.

• John Archie Garner II, 59, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury; terroristic threatening; failure to appear.

Aug. 11

• Andrew Charles Rochier IV, 29, arrested in connection with fleeing; failure to appear x3.

• Joshua Michael Lancing Tinsley, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Christi Michelle Sticha, 37, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Destiney Starr Roberts, 24, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Andrew Lee Blake Rowe, 23, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Aaron Spencer Ellis, 39, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Kelsie Robbin Sanders, 26, cited in contempt with criminal contempt.

• Nicholas Lockhart, 26, arrested in connection with public intoxication - drinking public.

• Roger Daniel Jackson, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Aug 12

• Jeremy Robert Elrod, 44, arrested in connection with Delaware County Warrant; failure to appear; endangering the welfare of a minor - third degree; obstructing governmental operations.

• Jason Millian Aguilar, 18, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Aug. 13

• Joshua Lee Brown, 42, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• William Lincoln Morrow, 39, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Roger Daniel Jackson, 30, arrested in connection with aggravated robbery.

Aug. 14

• Billy W. Leming Jr., 27, cited in connection with criminal contempt; failure to appear.

• Bradley Michael Reeves, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• William Chase Owens, 21, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Brandi Elizabeth Self, 30, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance.

• Isaac Layton Leachman, 20, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Aug. 15

• Matthew Elijah Lyn Nance, 20, cited in connection with criminal contempt, shoplifting.

• Destiny Breann Fletcher, 28, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; forgery: theft by receiving x5; failure to appear.

• Colten Lane Woods, 31, cited in connection with hit and run accident.

• Jasmine Michelle Sanders-Crow, 28, cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Austin Wayne Lescuer, 31, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening; breaking or entering; residential burglary - commercial burglary; theft of property; criminal mischief in the first degree; criminal trespass/premises/vehicle; battery in the third degree.

• Steven Douglas Day, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Marian Nicole Graham, 23, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Aug. 16

• Melvin Louis Sims, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Melchor Guadelupe Nava-Troncoso, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Tony Lee Barnes, 52, cited in connection with failure to appear.