Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Seating capacity at Panther Stadium will be around 1,100 this season due to social distancing guidelines and health protocols. Siloam Springs opens the season at home Friday against Rogers.

By Graham Thomas

Staff Writer n [email protected]

Social distancing and health protocols will be in place for athletic events at Panther Stadium, Panther Activity Center and other venues, athletics director Ken Harriman said.

The Siloam Springs varsity volleyball team and varsity football team are scheduled to open their seasons this week, and both have home games at SSHS.

The football team is scheduled to host Rogers on Friday for the season-opener at Panther Stadium.

Harriman said district officials have determined that approximately 30 percent of the stadium's 4,000-seat capacity will be available and still be able to maintain six-foot social distancing guidelines.

The health department's mandate was 66 percent capacity for venues, Harriman said, but that percentage cannot be met at Siloam Springs and still maintain the required six-feet.

"We have to take out every other row of bleachers, which automatically cuts us to 50 percent, and that's if we're packed in on the same row," Harriman said. "If we spread six feet apart it takes it down even more."

Harriman said seating capacity at Panther Stadium will be about 1,100 people. This inclues the 300 tickets that will be made available to visiting schools, leaving the home tickets at 800.

Harriman said the district will sell tickets online at www.siloamspringsathletics.com and online tickets would also include a small processing fee. Season passes will not be sold, he said.

The remainder of the tickets, including any returned from the opposing team, will be sold at the gate.

"Our people need to understand if you wait for a paper ticket, there's no guarantee you'll get in the stadium." Harriman.

The same procedures will apply at Panther Activity Center for both high school and junior high volleyball. The Siloam Springs varsity volleyball team plays its first home match Tuesday against Bentonville West.

Harriman said the district plans to use the PAC as often as possible and only use Panther Arena at Siloam Springs Middle School when there is a schedule conflict.

Seating capacity for Panther Activity Center will be around 375, Harriman said.

He said the district is not reserving any space for visiting teams in volleyball and they'll re-evaluate for basketball in the winter.

The lower levels of seating at the PAC will not be available, he said. The PAC at full capacity seats 2,000 with nearly 1,200 in the upper levels.

"We're going to have some growing pains with the tickets," Harriman said. "That will be a work in progress. We think we have a really good system at the gate."

Harriman said fans will be encouraged to exit the facilities once the games are over.

"When the game is over people want to hang around," he said. "The crowd will be encouraged to exit the stadium."

Harriman said restrooms and concessions will be open but people are asked to practice social distancing in those areas.

Also he asked that if fans are sick or not feeling well to not attend the games.

"We appreciate everyone coming," he said. "We appreciate them wearing a mask and doing what's asked of them. We know it's cumbersome. Our kids have worked hard since the first of June. They've worked hard not even knowing if they'll get to have a season. So now that they've been given a season, as uncomfortable as these things might be, this is what we've been asked to do to make sure they can finish their season."

For questions, call the high school at 524-5134 or email Harriman at [email protected]