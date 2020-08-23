By Graham Thomas

Staff Writer

The Siloam Springs volleyball team was very deliberate in choosing its theme for the 2020 season -- Minor Setback, Major Comeback.

The "minor setback" could mean a lot of things for the Lady Panthers, who are scheduled to open the season Monday at Rogers Heritage.

First and foremost is the obvious covid-19 pandemic, which in itself is certainly more than a minor setback worldwide, but it is something that athletics have learned to adapt to in an effort to compete. During the summer, two projected varsity starters -- middle Chelsea McWhorter and outside hitter Dorothy Swearingen -- moved out of the district, leaving the team scrambling in the preseason to get younger players ready. Third, the Lady Panthers are coming off a 2019 season where they went 9-19-1 overall, 4-10 in the 5A-West Conference and missed the state tournament for the first time in several seasons.

The "major comeback" is what the Lady Panthers hope their 2020 season will become.

"The seniors chose the theme for this year," said head coach Joellen Wright. "They know the odds are stacked against them, but they are super determined and know they have to put in the extra work, coach up the young ones and be role models."

Wright said the Lady Panthers have to focus on the here and now, one match at a time.

"We're talking about one match at a time because we're not promised the next match in this covid season," Wright said. "I want our focus to be one match at a time and not look down the road."

Wright said the Lady Panthers are doing their part regarding social distancing, wearing masks and will continue to do so throughout the season.

She said the Lady Panthers are a hard working group.

"No doubt they have guts," she said. "It's a smart group, our senior class especially."

Senior Makenna Thomas, the team's lone setter last year, moves into a setter-hitter role in the Lady Panthers' 6-2 (two-setter) offense.

Thomas, who has a scholarship offer from Southwest Baptist (Mo.) and is attracting interest from other schools, is a three-year starter for the Lady Panthers.

"She'll be counted on to be the 'go to,'" Wright said. "That's what she's proven at practice. She can terminate the ball. She's got a big swing and she understands placement."

Because the Lady Panthers don't have a lot of height at the net, assistant coach Jessica Merrill, a former Lady Panthers standout and collegiate player, has been working with Thomas on hitting against a block.

"It's good for Makenna to be pushed by Coach Merrill," Wright said. "She loves the challenge of getting around the block. She spends time after practice working on cuts. She does what it takes, plus extra, to get what we need her to accomplish. She definitely brings experience. The younger ones look up to her. She has a really good demeanor about her."

The other setter spot is in contention between senior Hattie Price and sophomore Anna Wleklinski.

Price has good hands and a good knowledge of the game, Wright said.

Wleklinski is young and dependable and played well in the preseason.

Wleklinski also could play the Lady Panthers' other outside hitter position when Thomas moves to setter.

Senior Jaedyn Soucie works at outside hitter but has been sidelined with an injury.

Wright said the Lady Panthers have seen a lot of growth from their middle blockers in preseason.

Junior Emma Norberg and sophomore Faith Ellis have both shown to be very athletic and capable in the position.

"You can see them get up in the air," Wright said. "They have good verticals and are quick to react."

Senior Clara Butler and sophomore Cailee Johnson have been working the right side.

"Clara's swing is fiery," Wright said. "She really hits it well."

Johnson is a great jumper with good body control, her coach said.

Senior Sophia Lange can play outside or right side for the Lady Panthers, Wright said.

The Lady Panthers feel like their back row defense is solid with experienced veterans in seniors Maggie Torres, Hanna Fullerton and Micah Curry.

Torres will be the libero because of her consistent passing and vocal ability, Wright said.

"She's a super good talker," she said.

Fullerton will play a defensive specialist role, but the Lady Panthers will also utilize her ability to attack out of the back row.

Curry is solid defensively and may be the team's best server.

"We could toggle with her being the first server of the game to help us get points," Wright said. "She'll definitely be solid there."

Lady Panthers defeat Lincoln

The Lady Panthers defeated Lincoln in a benefit match Thursday evening at Lincoln.

Siloam Springs won all five sets that were played: 25-11, 25-10, 25-6, 25-6, 15-7.

Emma Norberg led Siloam Springs with six kills, while Makenna Thomas and Anna Wleklinski each had four kills and Sophia Lange three.

Thomas served seven aces, while Norberg, Hanna Fullerton, Jensen Kelly and Cressa Soucie with four aces apiece.