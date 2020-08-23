A Siloam Springs man is accused of injuring a jogger and attempting to steal his wallet, phone and Bluetooth speaker.

Roger Daniel Jackson, 31, was arrested in connection with aggravated robbery on Aug. 13, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Siloam Springs Police Department.

The victim was jogging southbound on North Mount Olive Street when an individual wearing shorts and no shirt, alleged to be Jackson, came out of the ditch and pulled what the victim believed to be a knife from his waistband, demanding the victim's wallet, phone and bluetooth speaker, the affidavit states.

The victim ran across the street to The Station 3, a gas station located at the intersection of Cheri Whitlock and North Mount Olive Street, in an attempt to get away, yelling for help as he ran, the affidavit states. Jackson allegedly chased the victim and hit him several times when he caught up to the victim, it states.

A witness told police they saw Jackson beating a man in the north end of the parking lot near Pump 11, then saw Jackson run toward his residence on North Mount Olive Street, the affidavit states. A second witness said they saw the victim screaming for help in the parking lot, it states.

The victim appeared to have multiple injuries to his face and head and was transported to Siloam Springs Regional Medical Center for treatment, the affidavit states.

Police located Jackson lying in the tree line near his home and placed him under arrest, the affidavit states. Jackson told police the object the victim believed to be a knife was actually a pen, the affidavit states. Jackson was unable to take any items off of the victim, according to SSPD Captain Derek Spicer.

Police were also unable to locate any weapon that may have been used, Spicer said. The second witness said he saw something in Jackson's hand but could not tell what it was, the affidavit states.

As of Friday morning, Jackson was being held in the Benton County Detention Center with a $50,000 bond on the charge of Aggravated Robbery, according to the jail website.