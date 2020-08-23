Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday City Administrator Phillip Patterson (left), stands with Police Chief Allan Gilbert, Captain Scott Miller and Mayor John Turner at the city board meeting on Tuesday to commemorate Miller's 20 years with the Siloam Springs Police Department. Miller started with the police department as a patrolman on July 31, 2000. He has worked his way up the ranks in various fields including, Narcotics, SWAT, and CID. Miller was promoted to captain in January of 2018. For his 20th anniversary, the officers got Miller a cake and the city awarded Miller a plaque during the Aug. 18 meeting.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday City Administrator Phillip Patterson (left), stands with Police Chief Allan Gilbert, Captain Scott Miller and Mayor John Turner at the city board meeting on Tuesday to commemorate Miller's 20 years with the Siloam Springs Police Department. Miller started with the police department as a patrolman on July 31, 2000. He has worked his way up the ranks in various fields including, Narcotics, SWAT, and CID. Miller was promoted to captain in January of 2018. For his 20th anniversary, the officers honored Miller with a cake and the city awarded him a plaque during the Aug. 18 meeting.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday City Administrator Phillip Patterson (left), stands with Police Chief Allan Gilbert, Captain Scott Miller and Mayor John Turner at the city board meeting on Tuesday to commemorate Miller's 20 years with the Siloam Springs Police Department. Miller started with the police department as a patrolman on July 31, 2000. He has worked his way up the ranks in various fields including, Narcotics, SWAT, and CID. Miller was promoted to captain in January of 2018. For his 20th anniversary, the officers honored Miller with a cake and the city awarded him a plaque during the Aug. 18 meeting.