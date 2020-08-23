Walter Cecil Gray

Walter Cecil Gray, 83, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, died August 18, 2020, at The Maples at Har-Ber Meadows, Springdale, Arkansas. He was born March 24, 1937, outside of Wayne, Oklahoma, to Jess Allison and Nellie Josephine Gray. Walter moved to Siloam Springs from Leach, Oklahoma, in 1953. Walter graduated from Siloam Springs High School in 1956. He married Patricia (Patsy) Bryan on September 28, 1956. Walter became a real estate broker in 1964 and remained a real estate broker with headquarters in Siloam Springs for 50 years. He was licensed in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Kansas and Texas, with multiple satellite offices and many sale associates.

Walter developed residential, commercial and multi-family sub divisions mostly in Siloam Springs. He and three other investors acquired Dawn Hill County Club and redeveloped it into a full service club and resort known as Dawn Hill Golf and Racquet Club, The Gem of the Ozarks. He was appointed by the Governor to the Arkansas Industrial Development Commission from 1969 to 1972, and served for over 40 years as chairman of the Siloam Springs Industrial and Highway Committees.

Walter served as president of the Siloam Springs Jaycees, the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce, the Siloam Springs Rotary Club, and the West Benton County Board of Realtors. He joined the Masonic Lodge at the age of 21 and was a 32nd degree Mason.

After Patsy's death, he married Donnita Lawlis Rakestraw. Walter attended First Christian Church in Siloam Springs. He received the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce Pioneer Citizen Award in 2010.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patsy; son, Ric Gray; brothers, Jack Gray and Tom Gray; and sister, Elaine Mendenhall. Survivors include his children, Kimberly Hager and husband Ron of Cave Springs, Arkansas, and Rod Gray and wife Sandra of Centerton, Arkansas; seven grandchildren, Meghan Laffoon, Gray Hager, Fallon Boling, Paige Davis, Maloree Gray, Julian Gray, and Chanel Gray; eight great-grandchildren; and brother, Bob Gray of Siloam Springs.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com. Cremation arrangements are with Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

Ethel Jane Haven

Ethel Jane Haven, 74, formerly of Gentry, Ark., died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Quail Ridge Living Center in Colcord, Okla.

She was born May 4, 1946, in West Plains, Mo., to Leo and Nellie Carey. She married Otto Haven Jr. and shared many loving memories with him until his passing in 2000. She was an avid NASCAR and Missouri Tiger Football fan; but most of all, she cherished her time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo Carey and Nellie Evins-Carey; her husband, Otto Haven Jr.; and daughter, Cathaleen Peck.

She is survived by her son, Mark Haven of Gentry; two daughters, Deanna Buck and husband, Bobby of Watts, Okla., and Teresa Stopp of Siloam Springs, Ark.; brother, Mike Carey and wife, Debbie of Springdale, Ark.; sister, Edith Holdridge of Colcord; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her special family at Quail Ridge Living Center; and many other friends and loved ones.

A memorial service will be held in her honor at 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs with Pastor John Blackwell officiating. Gathering of friends and family will be held before the service from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

An online guestbook is available at www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Kenneth H. Kinnamon

Kenneth H. Kinnamon Jr., 83, of Rogers, Ark., died Aug. 25, 2020, at his home.

He was born on Nov. 8, 1936, in Sulphur Springs, Ark., to Kenneth H. Kinnamon Sr. and Alma Mearl Cunningham Kinnamon. He was a teacher and an administrator in public schools in Arkansas and Oklahoma, having taught History at Siloam Springs High School, Special Education at Central Junior High and Springdale High School for many years. He was involved with Special Olympics for several years. He enjoyed woodworking and reading. He served as Sunday School teacher in the Free Methodist and Wesleyan Church. He was a long-time member of the Rogers First Church of the Nazarene and also attended the Rogers Freewill Baptist Church. He served honorably in the U.S. Air Force and was a lifetime member of the Rogers American Legion Post #100.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth Jones Kinnamon of the home; one daughter, Beth Agee and husband, Mike, of Cheyenne, Wyo.; one son, Bill Kinnamon and wife, Melanie, of Norman, Okla.; seven grandchildren; one brother, Jim Kinnamon of Yukon, Okla.; and one sister, Leanora Umfleet of Forsyth, Mont.

The family will hold private graveside services under the direction of the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Special Olympics or the American Legion.

To sign online guestbook please go to www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.