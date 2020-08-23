Police Chief Allan Gilbert addressed the Siloam Springs city board on Tuesday about Operation Safe Summer.

The program began on June 1 and lasted for 70 days, according to Gilbert. During Operation Safe Summer the police department formed a Street Crime Unit (SCU) which was comprised of four highly trained and motivated police officers, Gilbert said.

"The mission of Operation Safe Summer and the Street Crime Unit was to address criminal activity and statistical trends that have a negative impact on the quality of life for those citizens of Siloam Springs," Gilbert said.

Mayor John Turner said he was proud of the men and women who serve on the Siloam Springs Police Department and what they are doing under Gilbert's leadership.

"Having grown up here, it's hard to imagine what did transpire during this period of arrests and what was found out ... but we all know this is not Mayberry anymore," Turner said.

Director Carol Smiley said she was proud of the police and fire departments. Smiley said she really appreciates what is happening because people don't hear about the negatives. She said because Gilbert is doing a really good job, she can walk outside and take a stroll down the street.

The SCU was something the police department wanted to try but could not due to a shortage of manpower, said Captain Derek Spicer. When the coronavirus hit and schools were closed, the School Resource Officers (SROs) were placed back into the patrol division, freeing up manpower to form the SCU, Spicer said.

"They wouldn't have been able to get out and work unless everybody bought in, the police department, covering calls, making sure we were seen," Gilbert said.

During the 70-day period the police made 67 arrests; seized five ounces of methamphetamine; seized a pound of marijuana; seized 13 firearms from convicted felons; located and processed three stolen vehicles; and found an outdoor grower of marijuana.

The SCU also apprehended several fugitives, including Delmar Jones, a federal fugitive from Columbus, Ohio, who was wanted for parole violation on an original charge of aggravated robbery.

Gilbert thanked the city board for their support and commended his officers for their work on Operation Safe Summer.

"We have a quality of life and I am a Siloam Springs guy now," Gilbert said. "This is my home and I want to do everything that I can do to keep it protected and kids have safe places to play."

While the SCU will disband when the SROs go back to school, Spicer wanted to reassure citizens the police department's Criminal Investigative Division (CID) will still be investigating street crime and the patrol units are out daily monitoring activity.

Other business discussed and voted on by the board included:

Consent Agenda

• Approving the meeting minutes for the Aug. 4 meeting.

• Approving a contract with Covington Enterprises for the Tahlequah Street Overlay in the amount of $56,975.

Ordinances

• Placing Ordinance 20-20 regarding the annexation of Enclave "A"/West Villa View Drive and South Highway 43 on its first reading.

• Placing Ordinance 20-21 concerning the annexation of Enclave "B"/15589 Stephens Road on its first reading.

• Placing Ordinance 20-22 regarding the annexation of Enclave "C"/South Highway 16 and 3402 Hwy. 412 E. on its first reading.

• Placing Ordinance 20-23 concerning the annexation of Enclave "D"/3000 block of Highway 412 East on its first reading.

• Placing Ordinance 20-24 regarding the annexation of Enclave "E"/3870 Hwy. 412 E. on its first reading.

• Placing Ordinance 20-25 concerning the rezoning of 4650 Hwy. 412 E. from I-1 (Industrial) to C-2 (Roadway Commercial) on its second and third readings, then voting to adopt the ordinance.

• Placing Ordinance 20-26 regarding adopting the updates to the National Electric Code on its first reading.

Resolutions

• Approving Resolution 40-20 authorizing the use of alternate cash flow projection valuation to show actuarial soundness of the Siloam Springs Firemen's Pension Funds.

• Approving Resolution 41-20 authorizing an update to the Siloam Springs Sidewalk and Trail Connectivity Master Plan.

Staff Reports

• Administrator's Report.