From Staff Reports

The Siloam Springs boys golf team continued their recent strong play Tuesday at the Roy Hobbs Red Dog Invitational Tournament hosted by Springdale High at Springdale Country Club.

The Panthers wound up finishing tied for sixth out of the nine boys teams, but it was another strong round from the Panthers, according to coach Michael Robertson.

"Really proud of our boys today," Robertson said. "We really played well. It's such a great golf course. Beautiful track that is very challenging but fair. We did as good of a job as we have all season of shot selection and managing the course. After the first couple of holes we started putting better. We were really close to having two or three rounds in the 70s."

Bentonville won the event with a team score of 287, followed by Rogers 305, Fayetteville and Springdale Har-Ber at 316, Bentonville 329, Rogers Heritage and Siloam Springs at 338, Van Buren 341 and Springdale 467.

Bentonville's Phiser Phillips shot a 69 to lead the Tigers and was overall medalist, beating out Rogers' Andrew Fakult who shot 71.

Max Perkins led Siloam Springs with an 80, while Chris Svebek shot 84, Miles Perkins 85, Breck Soderquist 89 and Brayden Fain 90.

"Max, Miles, and Chris were all right there," Robertson said. "Conditions were a little windy for a bit and impacted our rounds for a few holes, but I really liked the confidence I saw all day from all of them. Max was really good all day. I think he had a bump early and then a little late as the wind picked up but just a great round for him. The best part is he knows he can still easily knock two to five strokes off. As a team we still had more big numbers on the card than we liked but the difference today -- and this is something we have talked a lot about -- is we have to find a way to rally through that and we did more of that today. ... This is the type of team score that we have been looking for. I think it is something that we can really build on. The goal is to try and get to that 320 range and there is zero doubt we can get there."

Siloam Springs returns to action Thursday against Bentonville at Bella Vista Country Club.

"After playing better this week you almost want to keep it going and hit it hard but we are going to get a few days off and prepare for the start of school before getting going again next Thursday," Robertson said. "Bentonville is going to be a great challenge for both teams but we are excited about the chance to play on another beautiful course against competition that makes us better."