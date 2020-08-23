Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs tennis player Silvie Reid goes after a ball during Tuesday's match against Russellville at the John Brown University Tennis Complex.

From Staff Reports

The Siloam Springs tennis teams competed Tuesday in a 5A-West Conference match with Russellville at the John Brown University Tennis Complex.

In girls doubles, the team of Eve SLater and Ohla Los defeated Russellville's pair of Haley Rogers and Gabriella Robb 8-2.

The SSHS doubles team of Faith Howie and Brooklyn Williams lost to Russellville's Kasey Aguilar and Meredith Hale 8-5.

In girls singles, Siloam Springs' Maribel Riley lost to Paige Davis 8-0.

Siloam Springs' Silvie Reid lost 8-2 to Russellville's Avery Alford.

In boys singles, Siloam Springs' Lucas Junkermann lost 8-4 to Grant Payne.

Junkermann defeated Hunter Howell 8-1 in another singles match.

Siloam Springs' Boone Henley lost 8-1 to Howell in singles and was defeated 8-0 by Payne.

In boys doubles, the SSHS team of Montana Herrel and Malachi Becan were defeated 8-2 by Josiah James and Max Aylor.

The SSHS team of Becan and Mitchell Wheat lost 8-1 to Russ Collier and Dominick Deaton.

The Panthers and Lady Panthers return to action Monday at home against Prairie Grove.