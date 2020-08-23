The West Siloam Springs Town Meeting scheduled for Aug. 17 was canceled due to a lack of a quorum.

The Board of Trustees and Municipal Authority were scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. At 6:02 p.m. Mayor Elaine Carr took roll. The only other person present was Vice Mayor Rhonda Wise. Carr said due to a lack of a quorum, the meeting would have to be canceled. Not present at the meeting were Board Members Sam Byers, Linda Dixon and Marty Thompson; as well as town attorney Jot Hartley.

The regular meeting will be rescheduled, Carr said. Presently, a date for the rescheduled meeting was not announced, Carr said. The mayor will reach out to Hartley to see what dates work for him before announcing the new meeting date.