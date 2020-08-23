West Siloam Springs Town Hall.
The West Siloam Springs Town Meeting scheduled for Aug. 17 was canceled due to a lack of a quorum.
The Board of Trustees and Municipal Authority were scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. At 6:02 p.m. Mayor Elaine Carr took roll. The only other person present was Vice Mayor Rhonda Wise. Carr said due to a lack of a quorum, the meeting would have to be canceled. Not present at the meeting were Board Members Sam Byers, Linda Dixon and Marty Thompson; as well as town attorney Jot Hartley.
The regular meeting will be rescheduled, Carr said. Presently, a date for the rescheduled meeting was not announced, Carr said. The mayor will reach out to Hartley to see what dates work for him before announcing the new meeting date.
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.