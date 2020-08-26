Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Brandy Stefonek (left), emergency department director for Siloam Springs Regional Hospital and Northwest Health Emergency Department Fayetteville and Rotary President Tim Davis pose for a picture after the Aug. 18 Rotary meeting held at 28 Springs. Stefonek spoke about the coronavirus, the importance of not delaying medical treatment; how Siloam Springs Regional Hospital is working to keep patients safe during the pandemic; and early warning signs for stroke and heart attack. If interested in attending the next meeting on Sept. 1, please visit the groups Facebook page or www.rotary.org.
Photo submitted
Brandy Stefonek (left), emergency department director for Siloam Springs Regional Hospital and Northwest Health Emergency Department Fayetteville and Rotary President Tim Davis pose for a picture after the Aug. 18 Rotary meeting held at 28 Springs. Stefonek spoke about the coronavirus, the importance of not delaying medical treatment; how Siloam Springs Regional Hospital is working to keep patients safe during the pandemic; and early warning signs for stroke and heart attack. If interested in attending the next meeting on Sept. 1, please visit the group's Facebook page or www.rotary.org.
Photo submitted
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.