Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Brandy Stefonek (left), emergency department director for Siloam Springs Regional Hospital and Northwest Health Emergency Department Fayetteville and Rotary President Tim Davis pose for a picture after the Aug. 18 Rotary meeting held at 28 Springs. Stefonek spoke about the coronavirus, the importance of not delaying medical treatment; how Siloam Springs Regional Hospital is working to keep patients safe during the pandemic; and early warning signs for stroke and heart attack. If interested in attending the next meeting on Sept. 1, please visit the groups Facebook page or www.rotary.org.