The Siloam Springs ninth-grade football team dropped its season opener 20-14 Monday at Fayetteville White.
Mason Simmons had a 62-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion as the Panthers and Bulldogs played to an 8-8 tie at halftime.
Simmons threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Sandoval in the second half to tie the game at 14. Fayetteville White scored again later in the second half for the game-winning touchdown.
The ninth-grade team is back in action next Monday at Fayetteville Purple.
-- From Staff Reports
