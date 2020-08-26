The Siloam Springs ninth-grade football team dropped its season opener 20-14 Monday at Fayetteville White.

Mason Simmons had a 62-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion as the Panthers and Bulldogs played to an 8-8 tie at halftime.

Simmons threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Sandoval in the second half to tie the game at 14. Fayetteville White scored again later in the second half for the game-winning touchdown.

The ninth-grade team is back in action next Monday at Fayetteville Purple.

-- From Staff Reports