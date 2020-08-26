Main Street Siloam Springs' annual Homegrown Festival has been postponed until 2021, the organization announced last week.

The event typically takes place in late September in downtown Siloam Springs and features goods and flavors from local vendors.

"After careful thought and consideration, the Main Street Siloam Springs Board of Directors has made the decision not to host the 2020 Homegrown Festival," a press release from the organization states. "Main Street Siloam Springs hosts festivals and events in our community to create a place to gather, create family memories, and support local artisans and businesses. In our community's current public health situation, we can't complete those goals safely. We are choosing to care for our community in the most responsible way during the pandemic by postponing the Homegrown Festival until 2021."

Plans for Girls Night Out on Sept. 10 are moving forward, the release states. Stores will be open for extended hours until 8 p.m. and accommodations for safe shopping will be made, it states.

"Although we are unable to host a large gathering, we encourage you to continue to support our local retail shops and restaurants," the release states.

For more information, follow Main Street Siloam Springs on Facebook and Instagram.