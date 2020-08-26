The Siloam Springs tennis teams hosted Prairie Grove on Monday at the John Brown University Tennis Complex.

In boys action, Lucas Junkermann beat Eli Fisk 6-1 at No. 1 singles. Fisk then defeated SSHS's Boone Henley 6-0 in singles play.

At No. 1 doubles, the SSHS team of Montana Herrel and Malachi Becan lost to Prairie Grove's Evan Foster and Jacob Bone 7-5.

The team of Ezekial Becan and Mitchell Wheat lost 6-1 to Foster and Bone.

In girls singles play, Maribel Riley of Siloam Springs lost 7-6 (7-4) to Ella Nations.

Siloam Springs' Silvie Reid defeated Hayleigh Hunt 6-1.

The SSHS team of Eve Slater and Ohla Los defeated Prairie Grove's Julissa Mauk and Alyssa LeDuc 6-0.

The SSHS team of Faith Howie and Brooklyn Williams defeated Toni Parrish and Ava Pinkerton 6-2.

