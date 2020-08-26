Photo submitted Mike Velo, left, president of Kiwanis Club of Siloam Springs, introduced speaker and and Kiwanian Jeremy Harp, financial manager with Edward Jones, at the club's meeting on Aug. 19. Harp gave an economic update for the 2020 year. The club's next meeting will be from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 2 at 28 Springs banquet room. Mayor John Turner will be the guest speaker. If interested in attending, send RSVP to the club's Facebook page or website siloamspringskiwanis.com by 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31.