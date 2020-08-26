Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Football play of the week Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Lady Panthers drop opener by Graham Thomas | August 26, 2020 at 8:22 a.m.

The Siloam Springs volleyball team dropped its season opener 3-1 Monday at Rogers Heritage.

The Lady Panthers won the first set 25-16 but dropped a marathon second set 35-33 and the final two sets 25-12 and 26-24.

Emma Norberg and Cailee Johnson each had five kills to lead Siloam Springs, while Makenna Thomas had three, Anna Wleklinski and Clara Butler two each and Faith Ellis, Maggie Torres and Micah Curry one.

Thomas had 10 assists, while Wleklinski had seven and Hattie Price three. Thomas, Curry and Price each had two aces.

Norberg finished with three solo blocks and two block assists, while Johnson and Ellis had two block assists.

Torres led defensively with 23 digs, while Curry had 22 and Thomas 16.

Ashley Ware led the Heritage attack with 11 kills. Alli Edwards anchored the defense with 42 digs to go with a team-high four aces.

Siloam Springs was back in action Tuesday night at home against Bentonville West. Results were not available at presstime. The Lady Panthers return to the court Thursday at Bentonville High.

-- From Staff Reports

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT