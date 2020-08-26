The Siloam Springs volleyball team dropped its season opener 3-1 Monday at Rogers Heritage.

The Lady Panthers won the first set 25-16 but dropped a marathon second set 35-33 and the final two sets 25-12 and 26-24.

Emma Norberg and Cailee Johnson each had five kills to lead Siloam Springs, while Makenna Thomas had three, Anna Wleklinski and Clara Butler two each and Faith Ellis, Maggie Torres and Micah Curry one.

Thomas had 10 assists, while Wleklinski had seven and Hattie Price three. Thomas, Curry and Price each had two aces.

Norberg finished with three solo blocks and two block assists, while Johnson and Ellis had two block assists.

Torres led defensively with 23 digs, while Curry had 22 and Thomas 16.

Ashley Ware led the Heritage attack with 11 kills. Alli Edwards anchored the defense with 42 digs to go with a team-high four aces.

Siloam Springs was back in action Tuesday night at home against Bentonville West. Results were not available at presstime. The Lady Panthers return to the court Thursday at Bentonville High.

-- From Staff Reports