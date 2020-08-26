Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Jacee Mitchell (left), Marcus Wade Lance and Zoe Bre Whaler stand with signs saying they are not for sale at the March for the Children event which was held on Aug. 22. The event consisted of a march around downtown Siloam Springs in protest of child trafficking. According to event coordinators Brandy Paczowski and Megan Thompson, 86 people showed up for the march.

