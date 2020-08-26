Wanda Sue Duncan

Wanda Sue Duncan, 76, of Gentry, Ark., died on Aug. 23, 2020, at Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville, Ark.

She was born Dec. 14, 1943, in Glover, Okla., to Henry Cates and Della Tomlinson Cates. She graduated from Wheatland High School in 1961. She married William "Dub" Duncan on May 14, 1961, in Reno, Nev. They moved to Gentry and made it their home for more than 40 years. She worked in Gravette for Shepherd's Chapel with many different duties from the main office to broadcast. She was a member of the Gentry Church of Christ.

She is survived by her husband; a son, Mike Duncan and wife Marianella of Bella Vista, Ark.; a daughter, Cindy Bennett and husband Tom of Siloam Springs, Ark.; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bill Cates and Danny Cates; and two sisters, Levon Sheiber and Barbie Nahas.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, with Bruce Potter officiating. Burial will follow at Gentry Cemetery. For the visitation and funeral, guests will be limited to 150 people and everyone will be required to wear their own face mask, per the guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas.

Violet Skye Leger

Violet Skye Leger, 6-year-old resident of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, died on August 21, 2020, at Cox Medical Center in Branson, Missouri. She was born on June 9, 2014, in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, to Cassie Jewel-Ann Riddick and Aaron Blake Leger. She was always very happy and loved butterflies.

She is survived by her mom, Cassie Jewel-Ann Riddick of Siloam Springs; her dad, Aaron Leger of Sallisaw, Oklahoma; her loving sister, Natalie Jewel Leger of Siloam Springs; her grandparents, Randy "Poppy" and Marlena "Mimi" Hill of Colcord, Oklahoma, and Rich "Papa" and Donna "Nanny" Leger of Siloam Springs; great-granddaddy, Ralph Pannett; great-grandma, Patsy Hill; aunts and uncles, Scarlett and DJ Isbell, Jason and Sylvia Pannett, Melissa Wagoner, and Bryen Hill; and many cousins and extended family.

There will be a visitation from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs. For the visitation, guests will be limited to 150 people and everyone over the age of 10 will be required to wear their own face mask, per the guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Arvest Bank to Randy and Marlena Hill, account ending in #2962 that has been set up for Cassie and Violet. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Wasson Funeral Home, Siloam Springs.

