Photo submitted State Representative Robin Lundstrum (District 87), left, poses for a photo with Carrie Chastain at a recent Siloam Springs Republican Women meeting. Chastain, a long-time member, accepted memorial roses for recently deceased members Laurine Barnett and Barbara Foreman. Lundstrum was the guest speaker at the meeting and provided a folder with information for the upcoming Nov. 3 election. Included in the folder were handouts concerning: Helps for Fraud Victims; Voter Registration; Republican Candidates for office and their opponents as well as other helpful information. SSRW will meet next on Monday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. in their new location, 2307 U.S. Hwy. 412. Students and husbands are welcome. For SSRW information call 501-680-3022.
Rep. Lundstrum speaks to Republican women by Graham Thomas | Today at 8:33 a.m.
