Photo submitted State Representative Robin Lundstrum (District 87), left, poses for a photo with Carrie Chastain at a recent Siloam Springs Republican Women meeting. Chastain, a long time member, accepted memorial roses for recently deceased members Laurine Barnett and Barbara Foreman. Lundstrum was the guest speaker at the meeting and provided a folder with information for the upcoming Nov. 3. Included in the folder were handouts concerning: Helps for Fraud Victims; Voter Registration; Republican Candidates for office and their opponents as well as other helpful information. SSRW will meet next on Monday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. in their new location, 2307 U.S. Hwy 412. Students and husbands are welcome. For SSRW information call 501-680-3022.