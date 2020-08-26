50 Years Ago

From the Herald-Democrat in 1970

Policy on student dress was revised by the student council, principals and superintendent of schools on Aug. 17, 1970, adopted as school policy by the school board Aug. 18, 1970.

Student dress and grooming in all cases should be in good taste and appropriate for school wear. "Far-out" outfits and hair styles attract too much attention and have a disruptive influence on the school program; therefore, they are not suitable for school wear. Girls in grades 1 through 4 can wear shorts.

Dress and Grooming:

(1) DRESS

Girls: No shorts or scooter skirts. Dresses and skirts should be of suitable length. Girls wearing dresses that cause disruption of classroom or school activities will be sent home to change clothes.

Boys: Shirts buttoned. No "T" shirts to be worn as a shirt; this refers to "T" shirts that are designed to be worn as undershirts. No sleeveless shirts of any kind are to be worn. All boys are urged to wear socks for health and sanitation reasons.

(2) GROOMING

Girls: Moderate makeup is helpful, but too much can classify you as being in poor taste. The classroom is not the place to apply your makeup or comb your hair.

Boys: Hair above normal dress shirt collar in the back, above the eyebrows in the front and above the ears. Sideburns should be straight and not longer than one-half inch below the earlobe. Hair should be neat and combed, regardless of hair style.

25 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 1995

Lori Myers, a senior member of Benton County 4-H and president of the Logan 4-H Club, won first place in state competition in veterinary science. Award ceremonies were held in the Bud Walton Arena.

State competition was held at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. Dr. Robert Felsman of Utah was the Veterinary Science judge, with 16 district winners competing.

Myers won first place at county and second at district level, to earn the chance to compete at the state level. Her talk was given on Lyme disease: the effects it has on animals and humans. She was also asked to answer questions by Dr. Felsman.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2010

Emery Rakestraw shot a 43 to earn medalist honors and lead the Siloam Springs girls golf team to a win against Alma at Eagle Crest Golf Course.

Jessica Glass shot a 51 for Siloam Springs.

"Both of those girls have knocked several strokes off their averages from last season and continue to improve every match," said Siloam Springs golf coach Michael Robertson.

Robertson said three freshman golfers -- Shelby Crawley, Adia Threatt and Denver McCormick -- have just started playing golf and Robertson said he's excited about their future.

They have great attitudes and come every day ready to get better," Robertson said. "They are a great group to work with."

The Lady Panthers were 1-2 on the year with losses to Har-Ber and Greenwood.