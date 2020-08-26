It's Monday morning and I sent my kids to school today -- the first day for the 2020-21 academic year -- wearing masks and my heart and mind full of trepidation.

No doubt many of you felt the same way.

This is the world we live in right now -- this covid-19 hell, reality, nightmare, whatever you want to call it.

I'm not sure we will ever fully get back to normal, though the hope is certainly there.

But I'll tell you what felt normal and did wonders for my soul was watching the Siloam Springs Panthers last Friday night at Rogers Heritage.

In just 24 minutes of varsity action, the Panthers completely dismantled the War Eagles 42-0 in an Arkansas Activities Association benefit game.

Siloam Springs scored touchdowns on all six of its possessions with a balanced offense of 355 total yards -- 187 rushing yards and 168 passing. Meanwhile, the Panthers defense pitched a shutout and forced two turnovers.

It was a stunning performance for a team that had not played against anyone since November.

And it was a dang good time.

I'm hoping there can be a few more of those moments over the next few weeks as high school football begins in Arkansas this week.

Siloam Springs hosts Rogers at 7 p.m. Friday at Panther Stadium, the beginning of what could be an uncertain season -- for everyone.

Now I'm not going into this believing that Siloam Springs will do to the Mounties what they did to Rogers Heritage. After all, last week was just a scrimmage game. But it certainly was an impressive performance on the part of the Panthers.

But I do feel like you'll see this group of Panthers give their best night in and night out, knowing that at any given moment this season could be taken away from them.

Siloam Springs -- players and coaches in all sports -- have done a tremendous job adhering to health and safety protocols during this covid-19 pandemic. They want to have a season this fall. They're doing what is asked of them.

Now it's on us as fans and spectators to do our part, wear our masks, practice social distancing and whatever else is asked to help these kids have the season that they deserve.

The coaches and administration will tell you it's all about the kids. They've been saying that since mid-March when this whole thing got shut down.

Our annual football preview section runs in today's Herald-Leader and Westside Eagle Observer. I'm glad we got to have this year's special section.

Inside you'll find previews of Siloam Springs, Gentry, Gravette, Decatur and Oklahoma schools Colcord, Kansas, Oaks and Watts.

Thanks to the coaches and players and all who contributed to make it happen during these crazy times.

-- Graham Thomas is the managing editor for the Herald-Leader. He can be reached at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.