Arrests and citations by Marc Hayot | August 30, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Aug. 17

• Stormy Kane Cooper, 24, cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Teddy Lee Kamisato, 48, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member.

• John Randolph Wood, 60, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jennifer Lee Hagan, 38, arrested in connection with absconding/leaving the area of a house arrest or while wearing an electronic device; failure to appear.

• Zachery Aaron Remington, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Adrian Armando Hernandez, 21, cited in connection with leaving the scene of an accident.

• Stormy Kane Cooper, 24, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Miguel Josue Ortega Santiago, 26, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Aug. 18

• Cheryl Ann Bershers, 59, cited in connection with harassing communications.

Aug. 19

• Matthew Logan Smith, 26, cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Justin Michael Woosley, 32, arrested in connection with probation violation; criminal contempt.

• Avery Micheal Lee Clark, 19, cited in connection with shoplifting x2.

• Marsha K. Taylor, 62, cited in connection with operation of a motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation.

Aug. 20

• Willie Preston Osburn, 38, arrested in connection with theft of property warrant; criminal mischief in the first degree warrant.

Aug. 21

• Braxton Layne Mentzel, 19, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member.

• Anissa Dracena Zuniga, 20, cited in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Bambi Kay Dawn Arnold, 39, arrested in connection with theft by receiving.

• Lucas Ernst Long, 24, arrested in connection with cruelty towards a child warrant.

• Zachery Scott Hudson, 29, arrested in connection with parole violation.

• James Andrew Crawley, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Blake Edward Martin, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Chad Everett Thornton, 29, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

• Charles O ND Owens, 52, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Aug. 22

• Kevin Samuel Ponce, 27, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; DWI, refusal to submit to test.

• Brian Paul Young, 45, arrested in connection possession of a controlled substance x2; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear x2; probation violation.

• Bradley Michael Young, 42, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear; criminal contempt.

• Kaedon Dean Alberty, 20, arrested in connection with public intoxication.

Aug. 23

• Gregory Scott Richardson, 39, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

• Edgar Martinez, 41, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; DWI, refusal to submit to test.

• Daniel Alamraz, 22, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2.

