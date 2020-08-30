CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Rather than staying in the official $400-a-night convention lodging, Arkansas Republican National Committeeman Jonathan Barnett opted for a cheaper hotel on Saturday, Aug. 22, with free breakfast and a bird's-eye view of angry street protests.

"It was a major riot right here last night and I was on the 17th floor at the very top... looking out," the Siloam Springs man said Sunday, Aug. 23, hours after the confrontation.

The streets around the Charlotte Convention Center, three-quarters of a mile away, had already been sealed off, in an effort to keep demonstrators away when President Donald Trump is renominated as the Republican Party's standard bearer.

The adjacent Westin Charlotte had also been secured; Barnett and other Republican officials were scheduled to stay there Sunday night.

The Arkansan, who is attending his 11th national convention, has seen anti-Republican activism before. When the party gathered to renominate Richard Nixon in 1972, anti-Vietnam War protesters targeted the Arkansas delegation as it was heading towards the Miami Beach Convention Center, he said.

"There were protesters that got up on top of the bus, jumping up and down, and they busted some of our windows out with bats, and people were a little scared," he recalled. "To get into the convention center, we all had to walk through tear gas."

Saturday's unrest was far less dramatic. Five protesters were arrested; others were pepper-sprayed, the Charlotte Observer reported.

At least one demonstrator, apparently wounded, was carried to a car and whisked away by fellow protesters.

Activists were "overwhelmingly nonviolent," the Observer reported, and property damage was light.

The crowd never got close to the convention hall.

Nearly a half-century after the incident in Miami Beach, it's harder for activists to confront delegates, let alone nominees.

The federal government awards tens of millions of dollars to convention cities to help them bolster security.

If tear gas is deployed, it typically wafts away long before it reaches the convention bubble. When there's trouble, helicopters hover overhead and officers in riot gear are deployed.

Charlotte protests, thus far, have drawn hundreds, not thousands, of people.

Other than a few broken windows, hastily boarded up, there was little evidence of the previous night's unrest. During the daylight hours, the city's central business district was calm, quiet and nearly abandoned.

Sunday afternoon, tall metal fencing had already been installed on the streets surrounding the convention hall. And with truckloads of concrete barricades still arriving, work to fortify the perimeter was still underway.

Normally, party conventions draw tens of thousands of visitors to a city.

But with covid-19, everything has been scaled back.

Only five Arkansas Republican delegates have been granted credentials to attend Wednesday's proceedings.

Originally, 2,550 delegates, including 40 from Arkansas, were scheduled to show up. Due to covid-19, that figure has been scaled back to roughly 330.

Every single delegate will back Trump, Republican Party of Arkansas Chairman Doyle Webb predicted.

"I would anticipate that. I don't have any reason to think it will be any different from that," he said.

Webb, who serves as the convention's general counsel and chair of the credentials committee, spent significant time over the weekend sorting out a delegate dispute between rival Republican factions from the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Early in today's proceedings, he's scheduled to deliver the committee report to the full convention. He'll also represent Arkansas during the roll call of the states.

Webb and Barnett were both invited to attend Trump's acceptance speech on Thursday.