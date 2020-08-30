City board members will vote on approving the appointment of Bryan McKenzie to fill Seat 7 on the Siloam Springs Planning Commission and Board of Adjustments during Tuesday's city board meeting.

McKenzie, general manager of 28 Springs, applied for an open spot on the planning commission last year but was not selected to serve, he said. McKenzie said the planning commission was something he had always been interested in and is a good way to serve downtown and the community.

"I'm just very excited to serve Siloam Springs in this way," McKenzie said.

McKenzie was approached the previous weekend by Planning Commission Vice Chairman J.W. Smith about Seat 7 which was vacated by Planning Commission Chairman Todd Colvin.

Smith sent a letter to Senior Planner Ben Rhoads on Aug. 11, saying he reviewed McKenzie's application and found nothing to preclude McKenzie from serving on the planning commission and board of adjustments.

Colvin tendered his resignation from the planning commission and board of adjustments on Aug. 6, according to a staff report prepared by Rhoads on Aug. 19. Neither Colvin nor Rhoads could be reached for comment.

Other business to be discussed and voted on by the city board include:

Consent agenda items

• Meeting minutes for Aug. 18.

• Resolution 42-20 authorizing the rate of property tax for 2020 to be collected in 2021.

• Amending the 2020 budget for FEMA covered coronavirus expenses.

• Dedication of utility easements for 18780 Ridgeway Drive.

• Dedication of utility easements for 2200 Highway 16.

• Dedication of utility easements for the 2300 block of North Carl Street.

Presentation

• 2019 Audit Report from Hinkle and Company PC.

Regularly Scheduled Items

Ordinances

• Placing Ordinance 20-20 regarding the annexation of enclave/West Villa View Drive and South Highway 43 on its second reading.

• Placing Ordinance 20-21 concerning the annexation of enclave/15589 Stephens Road on its second reading.

• Placing Ordinance 20-22 regarding the annexation of enclave/South Highway 16 and 3402 Hwy. 412 E. on its second reading.

• Placing Ordinance 20-23 concerning the annexation of enclave/3000 block of Highway 412 E. on its second reading.

• Placing Ordinance 20-24 regarding the annexation of enclave 3870 Hwy. 412 E. on its second reading.

• Placing Ordinance 20-26 concerning amending electrical installation standards on its second reading.

Staff Reports

• Lake Francis Kayak Park update.

• July financials.

• Administrator's report.