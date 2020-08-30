The Siloam Springs' doubles team of Olha Los and Eve Slater dropped their first match of the 2020 season Tuesday with an 8-3 loss to defending 5A state doubles champions Sarah Godfrey and Macie Heide of Mountain Home in a tri-match at Russellville High School.

Los and Slater lost to Godfrey and Heide in the 2019 state quarterfinals last fall as the Lady Bombers duo went on to win the state title.

At No. 2 doubles, the Siloam Springs team of Faith Howie and Brooklyn Williams lost 8-6 to Mountain Home's Kanzie Hatman and Christiana Sebree.

At No. 1 singles, Siloam Springs' Maribel Riley lost 8-1 to Lady Bomber Cambelle Lance.

At No. 2 singles, Ava Anglin lost 8-0 to Josie Arp.

In the boys match against Mountain Home, Lucas Junkermann defeated Mountain Home's Dodge Harris 8-3 at No. 1 singles.

Mountain Home's Armin Mortazi defeated Siloam Springs' Boone Henley 8-1 at No. 2 singles.

In doubles, the Mountain Home team of Alex Arp and Jacob Czanstkowski defeated Siloam Springs' team of Montana Herrel and Ezra Zaidner 8-1.

The Bombers team of Jake McGee and Clayton Jones defeated Panthers Mitchell Wheat and Malachi Becan 8-2.

SSHS vs. Russellville

Los and Slater picked up an 8-2 win against Russellville's Haley Rogers and Gabriella Robb at No. 1 doubles.

Howie and Williams defeated Russellville's Kasey Aguilar and Merideth Hale 8-6 at No. 2 doubles.

At boys No. 1 singles, Junkermann lost to Grant Payne 8-4.

Henley lost 8-1 at No. 2 singles to Hunter Howell.

The team of Herrel and Zaidner lost 8-1 to Russellville's Josiah James and Garren Skartvedt at No. 1 doubles.

Becan and Wheat were defeated 8-0 by the Cyclones No. 2 doubles team of Russ Collier and Dominick Deaton.