The Siloam Springs boys golf team returned to action Thursday with a nine-hole match against Bentonville High at Bella Vista Country Club.

The Tigers won the match with a team score of 155 over Siloam Springs' count four total of 189.

Phisher Phillips led Bentonville with a low round of 37.

Breck Soderquist shot a 46 to lead Siloam Springs, while Miles Perkins and Chris Svebek each shot 47, Brayden Fain 49 and Max Perkins 51.

In junior varsity boys action, Nick Driscoll shot 49, Owen Thomas 50, Ethan Owens 51, Nick Gray 54 and Johnny Graves 58.

Girls

Bentonville won the girls match with a count-three team score of 126 to Siloam Springs' 167.

Anya Tillman shot 39 to lead Bentonville, while Lauren Pleiman shot 41, Delaney Barnett 46, Lizzie Gregory 49 and Blakelee Sitton 53.

Emily Self shot 49 to pace the Lady Panthers, while Baylee Morris shot 58, Brooke Smith 60, Kate Gryder 61 and Julia Jackson 62.