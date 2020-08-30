The Siloam Springs ninth-grade volleyball team picked up two wins this past week to start the season.

The freshmen defeated Springdale George 2-0 (25-12, 25-18) on Tuesday at Panther Activity Center before picking up a 2-1 win at Bentonville High on Thursday.

In the Bentonville game, the Lady Panthers (2-0) lost the first set 25-18 before rallying for a 25-21 victory in game two and a 15-11 win in game three.

The seventh- and eighth-grade volleyball teams made their season debuts Tuesday at Bentonville Washington.

The seventh-grade A team won 25-12, 25-15, while the seventh-grade B team won 25-20 and 25-18.

The eighth-grade A team lost 2-1, winning the first set 25-20 before falling 25-7, 15-12.

The seventh-and eighth-grade teams are back in action Monday with the seventh-graders taking on Springdale Hellstern at 4:30 p.m., followed by the eighth-graders against Springdale Central. Both matches are at Central Junior High in Springdale.

The ninth-grade team hosts Springdale Southwest at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.