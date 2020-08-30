The Oaks-Mission (Okla.) Warriors won their season opener Friday 34-14 at Copan, Okla.
Ryan McCollum rushed for 158 yards and three touchdowns, while Caden Balderas and Alex Harlin also had scores.
The Warriors are back in action at Watts on Sept. 11.
Watts 44, Decatur 26
The Watts (Okla.) Engineers won their season opener 44-26 over the Bulldogs on Friday at Watts.
Watts is back in action at Welch this Friday, Sept. 4.
