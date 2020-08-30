Arie Clark Barnhill

Arie Clark Barnhill, 86, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Aug. 24, 2020, at his home.

He was born Aug. 13, 1934, in Etowah, Okla., to Arie A. and Marie M. Henry-Barnhill.

He is survived by his wife, Donna of the home.

A memorial service is not scheduled at this time.

An online guest book is available at www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Roberto Guerra

Roberto Guerra, 49, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Aug. 24, 2020, at his home.

He was born June 26, 1971, in McAllen, Texas, to Raul Guerra and Maria Victoria Trevino.

He is survived by his three sons, Dexter Proctor of Oklahoma, Eduardo Proctor and Roberto Thomas De La Graza of Texas; one daughter, Estella Guerra of Oklahoma; four brothers, Raul Guerra Jr. of Siloam Springs, Rodolfo Guerra of Texas, Jorge Guerra of Siloam Springs, and Daniel Guerra of Siloam Springs; four sisters, Dora Guerra of Texas, America Pena of Texas, Marisol Ardon of Siloam Springs and Esmeralda Guerra of Texas; and three grandchildren.

A memorial service is not scheduled at this time.

An online guest book is available at www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Merrilyn Diane Martin

Merrilyn Diane Martin, 67, of Colcord, Okla., died Aug. 25, 2020, at the Cornerstone Specialty Hospital in Muskogee, Okla.

She was born Oct. 15, 1952, in Camp Gordon, Ga., to Stanley "Max" Shelley and Mildred Lorene Saunders Shelley. She married Joe Martin on March 30, 1973. She worked many years for the Colcord Public Schools Lunch Program, and she was a member of the Moseley Regular United Baptist Church. She enjoyed crocheting and especially spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by one son, Brian Martin.

She is survived by her husband, of the home; two sons, Todd Martin, and Jason Martin and wife Misty, all of Colcord; three brothers, Stan Shelley of Stilwell, Okla., Jeff Shelley and Tim Shelley, both of Colcord; one sister, Lisa Inman of Colcord; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, at the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Ark. Guests will be limited to 150 people and everyone will be required to wear masks covering mouth and nose, according to the State of Arkansas guidelines.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at the Allen Cemetery in West Siloam Springs, Okla., with Pastor Mark Sherrell officiating.

An online guest book is available at www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Mary Esther Schwerin

Mary Esther Schwerin, 91, of Gentry, Ark., died Aug. 25, 2020, at Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehab.

She was born March 7, 1929, near Sperry, Iowa, to Cecil and Esther Stucliff. She married Edwin Schwerin on Oct. 24, 1947. She was a country school teacher; co-owner and administrator of Medeapolis Care Center in Medeapolis, Iowa; a real estate agent; and worked the Schwerin Farms. She loved gardening, bird watching and collecting Native American art and jewelry. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, Ark., as well as West Point Study Club in Gentry.

She was preceded in death by her husband; a brother, Loyd Sutcliff; and a son, Randall.

Survivors include her sons, Dennis Schwerin and wife Marlene of Gentry, Daryl Schwerin of Carthage, Mo., and Kerry Schwerin and wife Jackie of Gentry; daughter-in-law, Joann Schwerin of Jay, Okla.; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Ruby Scott and husband Leo of Sperry, Iowa.

A private funeral service took place on Aug. 28, 2020, at Wasson Memorial Chapel in Siloam Springs, Ark., with burial following at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.