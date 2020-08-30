The West Siloam Springs board of trustees voted three to two to accept the resignation of Court Clerk Leslie Colantuono during a special meeting on Monday.

Colantuono walked out on Aug. 12, according to Police Chief Larry Barnett. The chief said Colantuono did give a letter of resignation a few days later.

During the special meeting of the Municipal Authority, which was held immediately following the Board of Trustees meeting, Trustee Sam Byers switched his vote and voted against accepting Colantuono's resignation, making it two to three in accepting Colantuono's resignation. Byers did not give a reason as to why he changed his vote. Carr said despite the motion failing, nothing has changed.

Colantuono did not give a reason as to why she left, only telling Carr she obtained her dream job working with a child advocacy service.

The Board of Trustees also tabled a discussion on the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) placing six poles for a virtual weigh station sign on or near U.S.Highway 412.

Concerns about the sign are due to fear the sign's location may hinder the growth of West Siloam Springs, Carr said. When the community was first zoned, a large portion of the development would be around U.S. Highway 412, Carr said.

"Our concern is will it hinder our growth?" Carr said. "I don't know. You know that's something we've got to look at."

Byers asked if those poles will hinder driveway access for property owners in that area and wants to see pictures of the sign. One of the property owners is Trustee Marty Thompson, who abstained from voting on the motion due to a conflict of interest.

Representatives from ODOT have been invited to speak to the town twice but have not responded to the requests, Carr said. Town Attorney Jot Hartley said he would send a certified letter to ODOT.

The transportation department did not immediatley respond to a request for a comment.

Other business discussed and voted on included:

• Tabling the discussion on approving the revision of the town of West Siloam Springs' personnel handbook.

• Approving purchase orders for the month of July: General Fund PO# 33672-33799 totaling $187,470.33; EMS PO# 113 totaling $19,783.63; and drug forfeiture PO# 20 totaling $175.

• Approving a deadline for items to be placed on the agenda for monthly and special meetings. Deadlines will be 2 p.m. the Wednesday before a regular meeting and 48 hours before a special meeting.

• Approving an amendment to the budget for Digi-Ticket and the monthly fee of $1,045.

Business discussed by the municipal authority included:

• Reports from town officials: Kirk; Keith Morgan, Director of Public Works; Carr; Wise; Hartley.

• Approving purchase orders for the month of July: Water PO# 11534-11687 totaling $64,783; Meter PO# 628-635 totaling $525; Streets PO# 1551-1554 totaling $10,973.

• Tabling discussion on the revision of the town of West Siloam Springs' personnel handbook.

• Approving a deadline for items to be placed on the agenda for monthly and special meetings. Deadlines will be 2 p.m. the Wednesday before a regular meeting and 48 hours before a special meeting.