Photo submitted Siloam Springs Police are asking the public to help identify a robbery suspect.

Siloam Springs Police are asking for help to identify the suspect of a robbery that took place on Aug. 30.

An individual allegedly entered a vehicle at James Butts Baseball Complex and stole several items, according to a press release by Captain Derek Spicer.

After being confronted by the owner of the vehicle, the suspect allegedly brandished a knife and stole the victim's vehicle, the release states. The vehicle and the stolen items were recovered in the downtown area of Siloam Springs, it states.

The suspect is described as a white male with a slim build, approximately 5 foot, 10 inches and wearing a gray Arkansas Razorback hooded sweatshirt, black shoes and black pants, it states.

Police are looking into the possibility the suspect might be the same person who allegedly robbed the Dollar General on Aug. 18, although they cannot say unequivocally that it is the same individual, Spicer said.

"They are of a similar build and it's in the area (of the robbery)," Spicer said.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the photo is asked to call the Siloam Springs Police Department at 479-524-4118 or email a tip at [email protected]