Sometimes it is difficult to understand why people believe the way they do. Some people's minds are thoroughly mixed up and firmly set - like cement. When you ask them why they believe a particular thing, they offer no evidence. It turns out their belief is merely an opinion that was never examined. Now it's elevated to the status of a truth not easily challenged.

Opinions are like the back of your head: everybody has one but you can't see it without looking in mirrors. Opinions change like the wind; they are fickle. However, convictions are usually deeply felt and less easily altered. Soldiers who enlist to fight for their country have a conviction for which they are willing to die. But no rational person is willing to die for a mere opinion.

Truth when examined grows stronger. Error when examined grows weaker. In order to avoid the trap of living a life based on futility, opinions, or fads, we should be willing - even eager - to examine our beliefs and find out what is really true. One of the great insights gained by people who read the Bible and trust in the Lord is that faith can be rational. The evidence mounts up and becomes more convincing the more thoroughly it is examined. Don't be afraid to examine the basis of your beliefs.

Faith exists in three levels: natural human faith, ordinary saving faith, and the gift of faith. I've had all three types of faith operate in my life. Confidence is good but the gift of faith is supernatural. It comes from the Holy Spirit and it produces wonderful answers to prayers.

Jesus said, "When the Son of Man comes will He find faith on the earth?" When I was a young preacher, I made a banner for my evangelistic meetings with the scripture, "If you can believe, all things are possible!" God invites us to have bold, reliable faith. God wants us to live by faith. God will reward us when we use our faith.

There are some things we need to know about saving faith. The gospel as it is preached or declared produces faith by which we may be saved (Romans 10:8-11). Intellectual belief (agreeing to a creed) involves your mind. But biblical faith involves both your heart and your mouth. Specifically, belief in the resurrection of Jesus and acknowledging Jesus as Lord by confessing it. The Holy Spirit helps us to do this. Salvation begins with this action.

You cannot be saved without faith. You need God's word as a basis for faith. What is faith? The Bible tells us in Hebrews 11:1. Faith is an assurance. The Greek is hupostasis, meaning "the substance of something." Faith brings what we hope for into the now. Faith is a conviction a thing is true. The Greek word is elegchos, meaning "convincing proof." This is like having sufficient evidence to convince a judge or jury in a courtroom. God has given us sufficient evidence to trust Him. The evidence is found in the word of God, in human history and in our experiences with God.

It is impossible to please God without faith. Opinions don't count. Good deeds alone won't cut it. By faith we know that God is real. He is there and He is not silent. By faith we know that God is a rewarder. We reap what we sow because He is just, impartial and true.

In a season of divisive opinions, make sure your personal foundation is secure by having an undivided mind, grounded in faith.

-- Ron Wood is a retired pastor and author. Contact him at [email protected] or visit www.touchedbygrace.org or follow him on Facebook @touchedbygracenwa. The opinions expressed are those of the author.