Photo Submitted Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs won Business of the Quarter for third quarter (July, August and September) on Nov. 13. The casino won the award for the category of large business. Each quarter chamber ambassadors vote on and choose the winner of businesses for small (0-5 employees), mid-size (6-100 employees) and large (101+ employees) businesses. Chamber ambassadors look for businesses or key people in each of the businesses who are having a very positive impact on our community or region.

