The public comment period for the proposed bridge replacement on Arkansas Highway 59 over the Illinois River has been extended until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Monday.

The comment period was originally scheduled to end at 4:30 p.m. Friday, but the comment link on the ARDOT website experienced some technical difficulties last week so the comment period has been extended, according to Krista Sides, department spokesperson.

ARDOT hosted a virtual public meeting concerning the bridge on Nov. 10 and posted a video presentation, maps and meeting materials on its website.

In the video presentation, which is still available online, ARDOT proposed two options for replacing the aging bridge, including Alternate 1, which would cross the river about 70 feet west of the existing structure, and Alternate 2, would cross the river about 500 feet to the east of the current bridge. Both options have raised residents' concerns.

The project is budgeted for the 2021 fiscal year but isn't scheduled to begin until summer of 2022, according to Karla Sims, advanced public involvement specialist for ARDOT.

As of Monday, about 60 people have submitted comments about the bridge, she said.

More information and public comment forms are available on the Arkansas Department of Transportation website at the following link tinyurl.com/yysgomq3. Comment forms can also be printed and mailed to P.O. Box 2261, Little Rock, AR 72203-2261.

Those who do not have internet access are asked to contact Karla Sims at 501-569-2281 to ask questions about the proposed project and how to access project information. Sims can also be reached at [email protected]