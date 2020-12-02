Carter Henson/John Brown University Traditional undergraduate students socially distance and wear masks for the fall 2020 commencement ceremony on Nov. 21. Ceremonies for graduate and online students, and May 2020 graduates are planned for Dec. 5.

Traditional John Brown University students left campus on Nov. 25 for a planned extended winter break and will not be returning until February.

A socially distanced undergraduate commencement ceremony took place on Nov. 21 in Bill George Arena and graduate and online students will have a chance to receive their diplomas on Saturday, Dec. 5, according to Julie Gumm, director of communications for the university. A ceremony for May 2020 graduates is also planned for Dec. 5.

University officials planned the extended break as part of an effort to make sure students could continue face-to-face instruction this year, Gumm said. The break coincides with the time the number of covid-19 cases are expected to rise; flu season, which complicates covid-19; and cold weather, which would have kept students indoors, increasing the risk of coronavirus spread, she said. During the fall, students were able to eat, study and do activities outdoors when the weather was nice, she said.

"It didn't make much sense to send students home (for Thanksgiving break) and then bring them back for a week or two," Gumm said.

In order to finish the semester by Thanksgiving break, students started school a few weeks early and did not have a fall break, Gumm said. Although dorms closed on Nov. 25, students are continuing to take their final exams from home through Dec. 4, she said. Some online students will continue to have class throughout the month of December and the university is also offering a four-week online January term at a reduced rate, she said.

Classes for the spring semester will resume on Feb. 1, Gumm said. To accommodate the timeline, students will forgo spring break, with only a four-day weekend for Easter, and then finish the semester a few weeks later than usual on May 20, she said.

About 60 traditional undergraduate students graduated on Nov. 21, Gumm said. Each student was limited to four guests at the ticketed-event and social distancing and mask wearing was required, she said. Guests also had their temperatures screened. Students were still required to attend classes on Nov. 23 and 24 and to take their final exams, she said.

More than 80 May 2020 graduates have signed up to participate in the commencement ceremony planned for 10 a.m. Dec. 5, Gumm said. The ceremony will have the same ticket requirements and safety measures in place.

The university had a total of 246 traditional undergraduate students, 73 graduate students and 26 online students scheduled to graduate last May, she said. Many of the graduates who are returning are from Arkansas, Oklahoma and Missouri, but some are coming from as far as Colorado, North Carolina and Texas, she said.

Approximately 60 online and graduate students are expected to participate in the second Dec. 5 ceremony, planned for 2 p.m., which will also have the same safety requirements in place, she said.

All of the ceremonies will be streamed live on YouTube so that additional friends and family members will be able to watch, Gumm said. More information is available on the university website, jbu.edu.