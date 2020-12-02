Sign in
Jimmy Allen Insurance wins Small Business of Quarter by Marc Hayot | Today at 5:24 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Photo Submitted Jimmy Allen Insurance won Business of the Quarter for third quarter (July, August and September). The insurance company won for the small business category. Allen received the award on Nov. 13. Every quarter chamber ambassadors vote on and choose the winner of businesses of the quarter for small (0-5 employees), mid-size (6-100 employees and large (101+ employees) businesses. Chamber ambassadors look for businesses or key people in each of the businesses who are having a very positive impact on our community or region.

