Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs sophomore Dalton Newman, middle, looks to make a play as Springdale Har-Ber's Garrett Nerenburg defends during last week's game at Wildcat Arena. The Siloam Springs boys host Huntsville on Friday at Panther Activity Center.

The Siloam Springs girls basketball team returns to the court Friday hoping to build on its strong start to the season.

The Lady Panthers host Class 4A Huntsville for a nonconference game at 6 p.m. Friday at Panther Activity Center, followed immediately by the senior boys game.

Siloam Springs is off to a perfect start in its three regular season games so far, winning road games at Gravette 71-59 on Nov. 10 and at Prairie Grove 47-35 on Nov. 16 before defeating Bentonville West 49-32 in its first home game on Nov. 24.

The Lady Panthers just missed another victory in 59-57 loss at Rogers in an Arkansas Activities Association benefit game on Nov. 19.

By the time the Lady Panthers (3-0) take the floor against the Lady Eagles, it will be nearly 10 days away from competition, giving the team plenty of practice time to work on getting better.

Huntsville was 3-2 on the season heading into Tuesday's game at Rogers. Results were not available at pressitme. Huntsville had beaten Dardanelle 34-24, Springdale 46-42 and Eureka Springs 56-23. The Lady Eagles suffered losses at Clarksville 48-40 and Ozark 48-28.

"We are excited to play Huntsville this Friday," said head coach Tim Rippy. "They are always a solid team with great post play. After a week of practice and refining what we do, I'm excited to see our team compete and hopefully see some improvement."

Siloam Springs is led offensively by three sophomores.

Brooke Ross leads the team at 14 points per game, while Brooke Smith is around 10 points per game and Mimo Jacklik 9 points. Senior Sydney Moorman is averaging 8 points per game, while junior Reina Tiefel is at 6.7.

Boys

The Siloam Springs boys will look to get back on track in the boys game after a 52-42 loss at Springdale Har-Ber on Nov. 24.

Siloam Springs will host Huntsville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Panthers (2-2) have blowout wins against Fort Smith Southside (72-43) on Nov. 17 and Prairie Grove (79-27) on Nov. 19 with losses to Rogers Heritage (68-60) on Nov. 12 and Har-Ber.

Siloam Springs also defeated Gravette in a benefit game on Nov. 10.

"We've seen a lot off good things and a lot of things that need to improve from our guys over the first five games," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Stewart. "We have a handful of practices here that will give us a great opportunity to make those improvements. This group is going to continue to get better with each game we play."

Senior guard Landon Ward leads the Panthers in scoring at 12 points per game, while senior post Jackson Ford is averaging 11, junior guard Josh Stewart around 10, Carter Winesburg around 7 and sophomore Dalton Newman around 6 points per game.

Huntsville's boys are 1-3 on the year with the Eagles' only win coming 58-45 at Clarksville. Huntsville lost 36-25 to Springdale, 54-47 to Fayetteville and 72-64 to Ozark. Huntsville was scheduled to play at Rogers on Tuesday night. The Eagles also dropped a close loss to Dardanelle in a benefit game in early November.

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs junior Halle Hernandez drives to the basket against Bentonville West last week. The Lady Panthers host Huntsville on Friday at 6 p.m. at Panther Activity Center.