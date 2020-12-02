Photo Submitted Moss Insurance won Business of the Quarter for the third quarter (July, August and September). Moss won for the category of mid-size business. Moss won the award on Nov. 13 Every quarter chamber ambassadors vote on and choose the winner of businesses for small (0-5 employees), mid-size (6-100 employees) and large (101+ employees) businesses. Chamber ambassadors look for businesses or key people in each of the businesses who are having a very positive impact on our community or region.

Photo Submitted Moss Insurance won Business of the Quarter for the third quarter (July, August and September) on Nov. 13. Moss won for the category of mid-size business. Each quarter chamber ambassadors vote on and choose the winner of businesses for small (0-5 employees), mid-size (6-100 employees) and large (101+ employees) businesses. Chamber ambassadors look for businesses or key people in each of the businesses who are having a very positive impact on our community or region.

Photo Submitted Moss Insurance won Business of the Quarter for the third quarter (July, August and September) on Nov. 13. Moss won for the category of mid-size business. Each quarter chamber ambassadors vote on and choose the winner of businesses for small (0-5 employees), mid-size (6-100 employees) and large (101+ employees) businesses. Chamber ambassadors look for businesses or key people in each of the businesses who are having a very positive impact on our community or region.

Photo Submitted Moss Insurance won Business of the Quarter for the third quarter (July, August and September) on Nov. 13. Moss won for the category of mid-size business. Each quarter chamber ambassadors vote on and choose the winner of businesses for small (0-5 employees), mid-size (6-100 employees) and large (101+ employees) businesses. Chamber ambassadors look for businesses or key people in each of the businesses who are having a very positive impact on our community or region.