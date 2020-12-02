File Photo Horseback riders trot along at the end of the 2019 Christmas Parade in Siloam Springs.

Folks wanting to catch a glimpse of Santa Claus will get the chance at the Heritage League's annual Christmas parade planned for 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday on the John Brown University campus.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic the parade's format will change to a reverse Christmas parade, where the floats will be stationary and the parade spectators will drive past them. This year's theme will be "Holiday Heroes," according to Heritage League President Mandi Reed.

"We still wanted to hold an event for the community because we knew a lot of people would be disappointed if we did nothing," Reed said.

The parade route will begin at North Dogwood Street and West Valley Drive and continue through JBU's campus, according to Heritage League President-Elect Trace Henley.

Arkansas Department of Health guidelines require participants to wear masks and social distance. All spectators are required to remain in their vehicles and floats are not allowed to pass out candy, Henley said. Heritage League volunteers will also be stationed sporadically to monitor social distancing, Henley said.

Since the floats don't have to worry about moving, participants have the room for creativity when social distancing, Henley said.

Reed said the drive-through parade was the closet thing to the traditional parade the Heritage League could come up with and was the best option for the city to help with the parade. The police department will assist with traffic and set up barricades, she said.