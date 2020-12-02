Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Gayle Newman (left) and her sister Deanne Robertson shopped for holiday goodies at Occasions during Small Business Saturday. Occasions offered different deals each hour which culminated in 15 percent off storewide during the last hour which was from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

This past Saturday, shoppers had the chance to support local businesses while shopping for bargains during Small Business Saturday.

The event began around 10 a.m. on Nov. 28 in downtown Siloam Springs. Small Business Saturday was sponsored by Main Street Siloam Springs and the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce, according to Abby Trinidad, events and marketing coordinator and Farmer's Market manager for Main Street Siloam Springs.

Several downtown businesses offered customers the chance to enter a drawing for three $50 American Express gift cards, sponsored by Main Street Siloam Springs. Customers who wanted to enter the drawing scanned a quick response (QR) code at the register when they made their purchases, Trinidad said.

Main Street Siloam Springs announced the winners on Monday in a Facebook post. According to the post, the winners of the American Express gift cards were Janelle Claborn, Cindy Paxson and Sheree Wallace.

The chamber contributed $100 towards the gift cards, according to Chamber President and CEO Arthur Hulbert.

Along with the American Express gift cards several businesses offered their own promotions. Occasions offered different hourly deals culminating in a 15 percent store-wide sale from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., according to owner Lanelle Clark.

"It's been a little bit slower than it was last year, but I am grateful for the people that have come out," Clark said.

Beautiful Lives offered 40 percent off most of the store's inventory except their Noel line of products. Beautiful Lives also held its own drawing for a Kate Spade purse.

"We had a Black Friday Sale yesterday and we had a great day," said Beautiful Lives Director Kristin Stewart. "A lot of people came in, so I am really looking forward to today."

Participants who wanted to enter the drawing for the purse filled out tickets at the front register when they checked out. The winner of the purse was Amber Carter, Stewart said.

Ash & Ember had nine people show up starting at 10 a.m. that day, according to owner Joe Gibbens. He said he believed sales would pick up after lunch.

Gibbens had a busy day during Black Friday and even debuted his Perfect Kiss tobacco blend he made for Small Business Saturday a day early. For Saturday's sale, Gibbens offered 10 percent off across the board and brought out his new holiday blend tobacco called Blitzen, along with the Perfect Kiss.

Blitzen was created with Cavendish, Burley and Turkish tobaccos infused with brandy, mocha, espresso, dark chocolate and vanilla bean, Gibbens said.

Heart of the Home had a steady flow of customers, according to owner Robin Waits. The home decor store offered a variety of deals on different candles, jewelry and ornaments, as well as a chance to win door prizes, Waits said.

Other businesses who participated in Small Business Saturday were:

• 2 Gals Junk

• 28 Springs

• Ability Tree Art Studio and Store

• Amy Haid Studio

• The Cafe on Broadway

• Creative Corner on Broadway.

• Creekside Taproom

• Jooti Outdoor

• Ivory Bill Brewing

• Monolith Games

• The Park House Kitchen + Bar

• The Pewter Rabbit Gift House

• Pour Jons

• Siloam Flowers & Gifts

• Tintos & Tapas

• Ziggywurst

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Beautiful Lives in Siloam Spring held a separate giveaway for a Kate Spade purse. Customers who wanted to enter the drawing filled out tickets located at the register when they made a purchase. Beautiful Lives chose the winner after hours according to Director Kristin Stewart.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Janelle Claborn was shopping for holiday bargains at Heart of the Home during Small Business Saturday. Heart of the Home offered different deals on different items as well as a free tote bag with every $40 purchase while supplies lasted. Claborn was also the winner of one of the American Express gift cards.