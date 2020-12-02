50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1970

Arkansans were reminded that they should check to make certain they were not driving with an outdated license.

Under the new staggered renewal system, which grew out of the 1967 General Assembly, all persons born in even numbered years were supposed to renew their licenses in even numbered years and all persons born in odd numbered years renew in odd numbered years. In the year a driver's license expired, it was good until the last day of the month in which the driver was born.

A renewal notice was mailed 60 days prior to the expiration date. Failure to receive a renewal notice, however, did not relieve an individual of responsibility to renew his license on time.

Many people did not receive a renewal notice due to the fact that they had moved since they last purchased their driver's license and did not so notify the Revenue department as required by law within 10 days from the date they moved.

Individuals who failed to receive a renewal notice for this reason or any other still had to go to their local revenue office to renew their license prior to the expiration date.

25 years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 1995

Children referred to him as "The Bug Man," "The Pest Man" and "The Exterminator," but he simply referred to himself as Kevin Lewis. Lewis, the owner and operator of A-1 Lewis Brothers Pest Control Service, had been dealing with bugs for more than 20 years.

Over that time, he managed to accumulate an extensive collection of insects. "I collect most of the 'creepy-crawlies.' I get some of the bugs from when I am working, but mostly I find them in my spare time. I find boring things like fleas and cockroaches at work," he said.

Lewis said the insects in his collection were all found in the Ozarks -- such as scorpions, tarantulas and various other creepy insects preserved in formaldehyde and in glass cases.

Most of the children Lewis showed his collection to were fascinated by the deadly insects, "many of the kids like the butterflies, but more of them really go for the tarantulas and the black widows," Lewis said.

He said many of the bugs he has in his collection came from the entomology department at the University of Arkansas, where he checked the insects out to show to the children at his presentations.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2010

Boys

Payton Henson scored a career-high 43 points and the Siloam Springs Panthers remained unbeaten to start the 2010-2011 season with an 89-58 win against Wagoner, Okla., in the opening round of the Jerry O'Quin Tournament at Inola (Okla.) High School.

Henson had 26 points, 10 rebounds at halftime as the Panthers led 49-17. He hit five 3-pointers and sophomore Shane Carlson also bagged five more treys and scored 17 points for Siloam Springs.

Siloam Springs led 28-5 after the first quarter and kept up the heat from there.

"We played as well as we possibly could in the first quarter," said head coach Johnny Taylor. "Every shot went in it seems like and defensively (Wagoner) couldn't get the ball past half court."

On Henson's big night, Taylor said, "Every time he caught the ball you felt like he was going to score. He played like he was capable of tonight."

The Panthers were scheduled to play again on Thursday against the winner of Tuesday's game between Tahlequah Seqouyah and Oologah.

Girls

Laken Grigg hit 5 of 7 3-pointers and scored 31 points to lead Siloam Springs past Oologah 65-47 in the first round of the Jerry O'Quin Tournament.

With the win the Lady Panthers (6-0) were scheduled to play Thursday against the winner of Tuesday's game between Tahlequah Seqouyah and Verdigris.

Allie Wade added 10 points for the Lady Panthers, who led 39-17 at halftime and emptied the bench in the second half.