Arrests and citations by From Staff Reports | December 6, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Nov. 23

• Audra Suzette Nichols, 46, cited in connection with assault - third degree.

• Zachery Mackenzie White, 24, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• John Archie Garner, 59, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Nov. 24

• William Edward Elk, 31, cited in connection with failure to pay fine and court cost warrants.

Nov. 25

• Hannah Marie Birkes, 18, cited in connection with criminal contempt; careless/prohibitive driving.

• Jessica Renee Russell, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Felicity Ann Caton, 20, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening.

• Shianna Faye Rose Huff, 23, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member.

• Jason Ruemby Oxlaj Gomez, 20, cited in connection with terroristic threatening.

Nov. 26

• Allen Marshall Foreman, 36, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Nov. 27

• James Kyle Allen Dohle, 26, cited in connection with discharging a firearm within city limits.

• Mewa Binejal, 40, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jerica Lynn Spears, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Nov. 28

• Colin Ray Self, 27, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear.

• Tom William, 35, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Corina Avalos, 52, cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Colin Robert Johnston, 31, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury x2; driving while license canceled suspended or revoked.

Nov. 29

• Brandon R. Pack, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.

