Nov. 23
• Audra Suzette Nichols, 46, cited in connection with assault - third degree.
• Zachery Mackenzie White, 24, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• John Archie Garner, 59, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Nov. 24
• William Edward Elk, 31, cited in connection with failure to pay fine and court cost warrants.
Nov. 25
• Hannah Marie Birkes, 18, cited in connection with criminal contempt; careless/prohibitive driving.
• Jessica Renee Russell, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Felicity Ann Caton, 20, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening.
• Shianna Faye Rose Huff, 23, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member.
• Jason Ruemby Oxlaj Gomez, 20, cited in connection with terroristic threatening.
Nov. 26
• Allen Marshall Foreman, 36, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
Nov. 27
• James Kyle Allen Dohle, 26, cited in connection with discharging a firearm within city limits.
• Mewa Binejal, 40, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Jerica Lynn Spears, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Nov. 28
• Colin Ray Self, 27, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear.
• Tom William, 35, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Corina Avalos, 52, cited in connection with shoplifting.
• Colin Robert Johnston, 31, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury x2; driving while license canceled suspended or revoked.
Nov. 29
• Brandon R. Pack, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.