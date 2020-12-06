Sign in
Bowlers compete against Lincoln December 6, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Christopher Allred/Special to Siloam Sunday Jackson Boles takes his turn during a Siloam Springs bowling match against Lincoln at KingPins on Tuesday. The Panthers defeated the Wolves in the match.

Christopher Allred/Special to Siloam Sunday Jackson Boles takes his turn during a Siloam Springs bowling match against Lincoln at KingPins on Tuesday. The Panthers defeated the Wolves in the match.

Christopher Allred/Special to Siloam Sunday Hannah Barker and Daxton Spence bowling during Siloam Springs' match against Lincoln on Tuesday at KingPins. The Panthers and Lady Panthers both defeated Lincoln.

Christopher Allred/Special to Siloam Sunday Hannah Barker competes for Siloam Springs' bowling team against Lincoln on Tuesday at KingPins in Siloam Springs. The Lady Panthers defeated the Lady Wolves in the match.

Photos by Christopher Allred

Special to Siloam Sunday

Christopher Allred/Special to Siloam Sunday Hannah Barker and Daxton Spence bowling during Siloam Springs' match against Lincoln on Tuesday at KingPins. The Panthers and Lady Panthers both defeated Lincoln.
Christopher Allred/Special to Siloam Sunday Hannah Barker competes for Siloam Springs' bowling team against Lincoln on Tuesday at KingPins in Siloam Springs. The Lady Panthers defeated the Lady Wolves in the match.

