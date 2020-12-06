Active cases of covid-19 were reported in Siloam Springs School District and community in the past week.

Fifteen active positive cases among students and six cases among staff members were reported in the Siloam Springs School District at the end of the day Thursday. A total of 81 students and eight staff members were identified as probable close contacts of the positive cases and were asked to quarantine, the district website stated.

The cumulative number of covid-19 cases in the district was 141, up from 112 the week before Thanksgiving break, it stated.

The school district website is updated daily and the number of active cases can be found at siloamschools.com under the covid-19 tab.

John Brown University scheduled an extended holiday break as part of the college's covid-19 plan. Students left their dorms on Nov. 23 and won't return until February. The university has seen a cumulative total of 66 cases since the pandemic began.

The geographic area of the Siloam Springs School District had 83 new infections during the two-week period ending on Nov. 30, bringing the total to 1,153, according to the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement website, achi.net.

There were 80 new infections in the community of Siloam Springs during the same time period, giving the city a known infection rate of 35 people per 10,000 residents and bringing the cumulative number of cases to 1,161 or 5 percent of the community, the site stated.