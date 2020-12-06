Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Football play of the week Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Deck the House by Janelle Jessen | December 6, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Christmas lights are going up all over town as part of the city's "Deck the House" decorating contest. More than 50 people have already signed up for the contest, according to a post on the city Facebook page. For Christmas light viewers, a map of the lights is on the page and is being updated as more families enter the contest, the post states.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader

Christmas lights are going up all over town as part of the city's "Deck the House" decorating contest. More than 50 people have already signed up for the contest, according to a post on the city Facebook page. For Christmas light viewers, a map of the lights is on the page and is being updated as more families enter the contest, the post states.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Christmas lights are going up all over town as part of the city's "Deck the House" decorating contest. More than 50 people have already signed up for the contest, according to a post on the city Facebook page. For Christmas light viewers, a map of the lights is on the page and is being updated as more families enter the contest, the post states.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Christmas lights are going up all over town as part of the city's "Deck the House" decorating contest. More than 50 people have already signed up for the contest, according to a post on the city Facebook page. For Christmas light viewers, a map of the lights is on the page and is being updated as more families enter the contest, the post states.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT