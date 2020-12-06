Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Christmas lights are going up all over town as part of the city's "Deck the House" decorating contest. More than 50 people have already signed up for the contest, according to a post on the city Facebook page. For Christmas light viewers, a map of the lights is on the page and is being updated as more families enter the contest, the post states.

