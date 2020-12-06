Alma jumped out to a 12-4 first quarter lead and stayed in front of Siloam Springs' ninth-grade girls for a 32-20 victory on Thursday at Alma.

The Lady Airedales led 16-7 at halftime and 27-17 going into the fourth quarter.

Lexi Masters led Siloam Springs (0-6) with seven points, while Emily Keehn and Isabella Anglin-Rovira each had six and Bianca Jardon one.

Ninth-grade boys

The ninth-grade boys game between Alma and Siloam Springs was canceled because of covid-19 quarantine. The game will not be rescheduled, according to coach Bill Covington. The Panthers (2-3) are scheduled to return to action on Monday at home against Fayetteville Purple.

Eighth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade girls picked up their third straight win Thursday with a 35-32 home win against Bentonville Washington.

The game was tied 4-4 at the end of the first quarter and the Lady Panthers (3-1) took a 14-13 lead at halftime. Siloam Springs extended its lead to 27-20 going into the fourth quarter.

Jaylin Harried led the Lady Panthers with 13 points, while Aveary Speed had eight, Kaidence Prendergast six, Ruth Hansen three, Haylee Fox and Abby Herndon each with two and Emily Sears one.

Eighth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys were defeated 41-30 at Bentonville Washington on Thursday.

The Panthers dropped to 0-5 with the loss.

Siloam Springs led 11-7 after the first quarter but trailed 26-13 at halftime. The Wildcats took a 37-19 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Jackson Still led the Panthers with 11 points, while Kimber Haggard had 10, Josiah Thompson five and Mikey McKinley and Alec Pearson each with two.

Seventh-grade girls

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade girls outscored Bentonville Washington 6-5 in overtime to take a 21-20 victory on Thursday night.

Siloam Springs (2-1) led 5-1 after the first quarter and 9-3 at halftime. The Lady Panthers held a 13-7 lead going into the fourth quarter, where Washington rallied to send the game into overtime tied at 20.

Natalie Perez scored four of her game-high 10 points in overtime, while Cenzi Johnson hit two free throws in the OT period and finished with eight points. Blair Morris added two points and Norah Perkins one point for Siloam Springs.

Seventh-grade boys

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade boys suffered their first loss of the season with a 38-33 defeat Thursday at Bentonville Washington.

The Panthers (3-1) led 11-4 after the first quarter, but the Wildcats rallied to tie the game 15-15 at halftime. Washington pulled ahead 25-22 going into the fourth quarter.

Stewart Schwanginer led the Panthers with nine points, while Evan Allen had seven, Samuel Avery five, Eli Mann and Crew Webb each with four and Tristan Anglin and Corbett Stephenson each with two.

Up next

The ninth-grade teams are back in action Monday at home against Fayetteville Purple. The seventh- and eighth-grade girls host Fayetteville Ramay on Monday, while the seventh- and eighth-grade boys play at Ramay.