James E. Clark

James E. Clark, 94, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Nov. 29, 2020, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale, Ark.

He was born Sept. 23, 1926, in Hindsville, Ark., to Homer and Bessie (Lowery) Clark. He married Anna Mae Hess on July 17, 1949, and they made their home in Siloam Springs. He was a past Grand Master of the Masonic lodge and was a member of the First Christian Church in Siloam Springs. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and the Korean War.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, three brothers and his grandson, Jason.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; two daughters, Judy Jenison of Oklahoma City, Okla., and Deborah Allred of Siloam Springs; two grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were Dec. 4, 2020, at Wasson Memorial Chapel in Siloam Springs. Burial was private at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Funeral services were Dec. 4, 2020, at Wasson Memorial Chapel in Siloam Springs. Burial was private at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Shannon Dane Lee

Shannon Dane Lee, 57, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Nov. 30, 2020, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born Sept. 26, 1963, in Fayetteville to Wayne and Shirley Lee. He married Cynthia Askew and she preceded him in death. He worked for Gates Rubber Company. He loved to read, enjoyed gardening but mostly he loved movie night with his kids.

He was preceded in death by his mother and wife.

Survivors include his children, Matthew Lee and Liana Lee of the home; his father, Wayne Lee of Huntsville, Ark.; and brothers, Shane Lee and Steve Lee both of Fayetteville.

Visitation was Dec. 4, 2020 at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

Lucille Ola Morris

Lucille Ola Morris, 89, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Dec. 1, 2020, at The Springs in Jonesboro, Ark.

She was born July 28, 1931, in Siloam Springs to Sylvester Ivey and Rosie Etta Robison Ivey. She married Raymond Claude Morris on Jan. 12, 1957, in Booneville, Ark. They moved to Clinton, Okla., and made that their home there from 1957 until 1985. They returned to Siloam Springs in 1985 and had lived there until Raymond's death. Lucille was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.

She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Ronald Morris; and three brothers, Virgil Ivey, Loyd Ivey, and Earl Ivey.

She is survived by her sister that she raised, Sue Southard and husband Larry of Bay, Ark.; a daughter, Kathryn Furrh of Sallisaw, Okla.; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a brother, Ralph Ivey of Vinita, Okla.

Graveside services were 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Martin Cemetery near Siloam Springs with Billy Robison officiating. Everyone was asked to wear their face mask at the cemetery and to social distance in family groups.

Donald Jay Foreman

Donald Jay Foreman, 79, of Watts, Okla., died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Quail Ridge Living Center in Colcord, Okla.

He was born March 2, 1941, in Redding, Calif., to John Foreman and Dorothy Horn-Foreman. He enjoyed fishing, watching old western movies, and could be found visiting and drinking coffee with friends at McDonalds.

He is survived by three sons, Donnie Foreman of Fort Worth, Texas, Terry Foreman of Cherokee City, Ark., and Randy Foreman of Gentry, Ark.; two daughters, Susan Herrington of Prairie Grove, Ark., and Kim Foreman of Bentonville, Ark.; two brothers, Darrell Foreman of Houston, Texas, and Dennis Foreman of Beeville, Texas; one sister, Margaret Clark of Siloam Springs, Ark.; and several grandchildren.

Graveside services were Dec. 3, 2020, at Martin Cemetery in Siloam Springs, with Chaplain Terry Wofford officiating.

