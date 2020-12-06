Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL An early morning fire on Wednesday severely damaged this home on Oak Park Lane, just off Dawn Hill East Road, south of Gentry. The fire reporteldy started from a leaf fire which was left smoldering during the night and caught the garage area on fire, spreading to the home.

GENTRY -- Gentry Fire Department, assisted by Highfill and Siloam Springs fire departments, extinguished a house fire in the predawn hours of Wednesday morning which reportedly started when fire spread from a smoldering leaf pile through the grass to the garage and then to the home.

According to Vester Cripps, Gentry's fire chief, the fire department was called out at 3 a.m. on Wednesday to 21477 Oak Park Lane, just east of Dawn Hill East Road, south of Gentry.

Cripps said the fire started at the home of Dennis Butt from leaves burned on Tuesday afternoon that had not been fully extinguished. He said the fire spread through the grass during the night and burned up to the side of the garage, catching the garage and home on fire.

Butt lived in the home with three dogs. A deputy from the Benton County Sheriff's Office was able to knock on the door and wake Mr. Butt in time for Butt and two of his three dogs to make it out of the home safely, Cripps said.

The Red Cross offered assistance late on Wednesday morning. Cripps said the home was insured and about a 50 percent loss.