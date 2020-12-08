Share the Warmth

Eastgate Church of Christ's annual 'Share the Warmth' coat drive is going on now. New and/or gently used coats and winter wear are needed to help those in our community this winter. Items for children are really needed. The articles will be distributed at a mega give-away at Eastgate Church of Christ beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4. Items may be left at My Family Eye Care, 820 Stateline Road, at either location of Snappy Cleaners or at the church building at 1997 Hwy. 412 E. All donated items will be sanitized by Snappy Cleaners before distribution. For more information call Joyce at 918-422-5811, ext. 5.

4:12 Fellowship (Formerly Second Baptist Church)

4:12 Fellowship has resumed Sunday morning in-person services at 10:30 a.m. with social distancing and following Gov. Hutchinson's covid-19 guidelines. There are no Sunday evening services at this time. Wednesday evening in-person services are at 6:30 p.m. The church is located at 1950 U.S. Highway 412 E. For more information, visit 412fellowship.com, the 412 Fellowship Facebook page or call 479-220-2334.

Hope's Kitchen serving to-go meals

Hope's Kitchen will be serving a free lunch on the first and third Fridays of every month. A home-cooked meal to-go will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for curbside pickup only, due to covid-19. All are welcome. Hope's Kitchen is located in St. Mary Catholic Church Parish Hall, 1998 U.S. Hwy. 412 East in Siloam Springs. It will also provide a giveaway table outside. Those who attend the lunches are asked to wear a mask. For more information, call 479-524-8642.